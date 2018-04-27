FBI flagged online comments made by accused Marion school shooter in 2013, documents show

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Recently obtained documents show that no criminal charges were filed after a Forest High School shooting suspect was investigated by authorities in the past for comments he allegedly made online.

The documents obtained by News 6 show that an Ocala police officer was contacted on Oct. 9, 2013, by a Marion County sheriff's detective who indicated that he needed to disclose information about a middle school student.

The detective said he worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigations Safe Streets Task Force, and that his office was with the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The detective indicated that his agency was contacted by the San Francisco FBI Office about the possible student threat.

The student, identified in the documents by police as Sky Bouche, had apparently watched a YouTube video of the Columbine school shooting and made numerous inflamed derogatory comments about him agreeing with the violent incident, according to the documents.

Officials said Bouche posted comments, including, "I'm thinking about doing my school the same way, I have enough guns and ammo. I have been planning for months, but not sure when to do it."

The student thought about committing suicide, according to the transcript, but decided not to follow up with it, officials said.

After discussing the matter with the school and authorities, police said Bouche was interviewed by the detective about the YouTube posting.

Bouche admitted he made the posting in June 2013 while school was not in session, but denied owning any firearms and said that he was writing the comments to gather attention because he felt hopeless, police said.

Bouche said that, at that time, he was experiencing family problems and he was not mentally stable. Police said the student stated he had suicidal thoughts in the past.

The detective went to Bouche's home and obtained consent to check the house for firearms, police said. The detective found numerous replicas of guns, and they were either airsoft, BB guns or pellet guns. However, the replicas looked like real firearms, police said.

The school officials referred Bouche for suicidal and violence risk assessment. Police said Bouche was spoken to by the school's guidance counselor.

There were no criminal charges associated with the incident, police said.

The detective indicated that his agency was handling the situation as a mental issue involving the student, police said. The detective also indicated that Bouche did not make credible and specific threats to harm his middle school.

On April 20, 2018, officials said Bouche, 19, shot a 17-year-old student at a Marion County high school, prompting a massive police response 19 years to the day after the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

Bouche is currently being held in the Marion County Jail and is set to appear in court again May 22.

