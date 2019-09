ORLANDO, Fla. - A SunRail train hit a vehicle that was stopped on the tracks at Colonial Drive Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The crash happened shortly after noon.

None of the 79 passengers or two crew members on southbound train P39 were injured. Officials did not say if the person in the vehicle was injured.

