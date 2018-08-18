Fight leads to shooting outside Orlando nightclub, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was injured when a fight near a nightclub escalated into a shooting Saturday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in a parking lot outside Gilt Nightclub on Bennett Road. A fight broke out and multiple shots were fired, leaving one person injured, according to authorities.

One person was taken into custody but police have not said what charges he or she will be facing.

The shooting victim is expected to survive.

