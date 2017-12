BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters in Brevard County are working to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire that killed one person.

Crews were called to the home along State Road 520 just after 2 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters say the home was fully engulfed in flames.

A deputy at the scene tells News 6 the area is being considered a crime scene.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was hurt in the fire.

