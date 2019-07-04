Fireworks at the Fountain: Parking, food vendors, saluting our veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. - This year marks the 42nd annual Fourth of July celebration at Lake Eola, known as Fireworks at the Foundation.

The event, which takes six months of advance planning, attracts over 100,000 spectators to the park each year.

Read on for what to expert, where to park and how to watch the fireworks show.

How to watch

Starting at noon, ClickOrlando.com users will be able to access up to 12 livestreams from different vantage points around Lake Eola, including from the cellphones of News 6 anchors Matt Austin, Lisa Bell, Ginger Gadsden and Julie Broughton. Learn more about that here.

Portions of the event, including the 9:15 p.m. fireworks show, will be broadcast on WKMG News 6 and ClickOrlando.com.

When does the show get started?

The live entertainment begins at the Lake Eola band shell at 4 p.m. Kaleb Lee, who was on season 14 of "The Voice," will be performing at the amphitheater stage at 6 p.m., followed by the Orlando Concert Band at 7:30 p.m.

During the fireworks countdown show at 9 p.m., Orlando Mayor Buddy will swear in 20 U.S. Army recruits live from the amphitheater stage. News 6 anchor Matt Austin will also be recognizing the Salute to Service honorees.

The fireworks finale will begin at 9:15 p.m.

What to expect?

There are 959 blasts in this year’s 20-minute show. The display is set to live patriotic music performed by the Orlando Concert Band, which is a 70-piece orchestra made up of musicians of all ages and backgrounds from the local community.

[STORY: How the Lake Eola swans deal with Fireworks at the Fountain]

Best places to park

Although biking and ride-sharing is encouraged, there is parking available in the downtown area.

A map and list of Downtown Orlando parking options is available at orlando.gov/fireworks. The closest parking garages are the Library or Admin garages. There is a free LYMMO circulator to get to Lake Eola Park from parking locations around downtown.

Saluting our veterans and active-duty military

U.S. active duty military or veterans and up to three guests are welcome to enjoy the Sprint Military Appreciation Area at the event. The spot features a covered fireworks viewing area, private restroom and catering. All you need is your military ID, VA card, DD-214 or any other official U.S. military identification to get in.

Food and drink options

There will be four Yuengling Bars located throughout the park, which will also be serving a selection of local wines from Lakeridge Winery and special Independence Day cocktails made with Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Below is a list of food vendors, which will be posted at Lake Eola:

American BBQ

Kona Ice

Sugar Rush Marshmallows

Fully Loaded Food Truck

The Amazing Greek

Chill Pop

Gooda Fooda Loaded Fries

Wonderland Food Truck

Chikiz Empanadas

Original Brooklyn Italian Ice

Bianco Quality Foods

Smokey Jay's BBQ

Bianco Foods

Freeze Your Brain Shaved Ice

Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Dutchman's Dogs

R&M Concessions

Sub-Carib

Thai Island Orlando Restaurant

Big Tom's Bites

Grill Masters

Sabrosura Boriqua

