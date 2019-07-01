ClickOrlando offers blowout coverage of Fireworks at the Fountain

Photos: Leah Embe

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 on Thursday will air Fireworks at the Fountain, the Fourth of July show from Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando, for the fourth straight year, but this year will also feature blowout coverage on ClickOrlando.com that features new technology.

Starting at noon Thursday, ClickOrlando.com users will be able to access up to 12 livestreams from different vantage points around Lake Eola, including from the cellphones of News 6 anchors Matt Austin, Lisa Bell, Ginger Gadsden and Julie Broughton.

The new technology, created by Arc Publishing, is called Broadcast and is a first-of-its-kind mobile app that allows journalists to stream high-quality live video to multiple sites and social platforms simultaneously. Broadcast was developed in collaboration with Graham Media Group, which owns WKMG-TV.

“Creating high quality live video in the field requires a tremendous amount of resources and costs for broadcasters, publishers and even brands. We built Broadcast with that in mind, creating a product that minimizes the lift associated with that process and empowers journalists and content creators to capture and stream video that reaches a broader audience on any number of platforms they choose,” said Scot Gillespie, chief technology officer at The Washington Post. “Our collaboration with Graham Media Group was an essential part of ensuring Broadcast met the needs of our TV customers and they recognize that the broadcast industry is ripe for disruption in the digital age. It became clear, though, as the product came together that the app would solve common challenges faced by digital publishers in the media and across industries."

“Reporting live from the field is what broadcast media does best and we are constantly evolving how and where we reach our audience. When we first approached Arc with the idea of reducing friction between our live reporting and getting that content to our digital platforms, they jumped at the opportunity to help. Not only are we able to easily publish live content using the Arc Goldfish platform, but the Arc team quickly prototyped a mobile app that gives our reporters an entire control room in their pocket,” said Catherine Badalamente, VP and chief innovation officer at Graham Media Group. “Graham Media is excited to debut all of this technology during the July Fourth Fireworks at the Fountain event where dozens of live sources, including the Broadcast app, will feed WKMG News 6 and ClickOrlando.com’s digital and traditional broadcast coverage."

In addition to livestreams created via the Broadcast App, News 6 will offer live views of the fireworks from Sky 6, a nearby rooftop, the Bandshell and other angles.

News 6 will be the first Arc client to utilize the Broadcast app.

