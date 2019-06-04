Central Floridians rave over first Presidente Supermarket in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sound the pots and pans, there’s a Presidente Supermarket in Orlando.

The family-owned supermarket opened its first Central Florida location about a week ago. The supermarket is in the Pine Hills community, just off Silver Star Road.

Customers packed Presidente Supermarket, excited for its inventory of Caribbean and Central American food and produce.

“We came here today at 9 and now it's 11. Last time, we came at 8 and got out at 12,” shopper Chavanne Destin said.

What a line inside Presidente Supermarket here in Pine Hills. It's been open for about a week and some told me they waited FIVE HOURS to get through the check-out line. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/r2BF5Q9YOT — Clay LePard (@ClayLePardNews6) June 4, 2019

Tuesday, checkout lines flooded into the aisles. Outside, people waited anywhere from two to five hours just to get their chance to shop. First responders had to treat a person who fainted while waiting in the 90-degree heat.

By 11 a.m., security had to limit the number of people allowed inside.

The grocery store is one of the only produce markets in the Pine Hills community. The Latin-based business is run by a Cuban American family cateringr to the working-class with affordable produce and one-of-a-kind products.

Shoppers said some of the allure of the supermarket is its location. The next closest Presidente Supermarket is 150 miles away in West Palm Beach.

Presidente Supermarket is projected to add another 15 stores by 2020, including more locations throughout Central Florida.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.