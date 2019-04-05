News

Flames rip through abandoned Orange County nursery

Cause of fire under investigation, officials say

By Brianna Volz - Web producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue crews worked late Thursday into Friday to put out a fire at an abandoned nursery.

The intense fire at the nursery at 4349 Hiawassee Road began around 11:45 p.m. and spread throughout nearby grass, fire rescue officials said.

Video posted to Orange County Fire Rescue's Twitter showed flames ripping through the structure and heavy smoke.

Crews said around 2 .a.m. that the fire had been put out and investigators with the Bureau of Fire and Arson were looking into the cause.

Firefighters remained at the scene after the flames were put out to watch for any hot spots.

No one was injured, officials said.

Records show the property is registered to the owner of Knox Nursery, who owns a medical marijuana facility in Winter Garden, but the nursery has been vacant for years.

No other details were immediately available.

