Flames rip through abandoned Orange County nursery

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue crews worked late Thursday into Friday to put out a fire at an abandoned nursery.

The intense fire at the nursery at 4349 Hiawassee Road began around 11:45 p.m. and spread throughout nearby grass, fire rescue officials said.

UPDATE: Additional photos from the building fire at 4349 N Hiawassee Road. Structure was an abandoned plant nursery. pic.twitter.com/MHt0ZPjtu1 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 5, 2019

Video posted to Orange County Fire Rescue's Twitter showed flames ripping through the structure and heavy smoke.

#StructureFire at 4349 Hiawassee Road: Units were dispatched at 11:45 p.m. to an abandoned nursery with heavy fire & extensions to the grass. Fire is out & the Bureau of Fire & Arson Investigations has been requested. No injuries/transports. Units will remain o/s for firewatch. pic.twitter.com/kafjzhSzzq — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 5, 2019

Crews said around 2 .a.m. that the fire had been put out and investigators with the Bureau of Fire and Arson were looking into the cause.

Firefighters remained at the scene after the flames were put out to watch for any hot spots.

No one was injured, officials said.

Records show the property is registered to the owner of Knox Nursery, who owns a medical marijuana facility in Winter Garden, but the nursery has been vacant for years.

No other details were immediately available.

Here’s a closer look at the damage left behind after the overnight fire at an old plant nursery off Hiawassee Rd. State investigators are expected to arrive on scene after sunrise. pic.twitter.com/7iLjUq6Ns9 — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) April 5, 2019

