FLASHBACK: Elton John headlines Hard Rock Live grand opening in 1999

ORLANDO, Fla. - Twenty years ago, singer Elton John christened the stage at the grand opening ceremony for Hard Rock Live in Universal Orlando.

The sold-out performance, on March 12, 1999, featured some of the legendary singer's greatest hits in front of around 3,000 fans.

News 6 was there for the welcome celebration and uncovered in our library coverage of the event, including one of the songs the popular singer performed that night -- "Your Song."

John is set to return to Orlando on March 18 for a rescheduled sold-out concert as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, after postponing his original performance on Nov. 27 due to an ear infection.

Elton John has rescheduled his concert at Amway Center to March 18, 2019 after postponing his Tuesday night performance, due to a serious ear infection. Concert tickets for the originally scheduled show will be honored on the new date.



Learn more: https://t.co/5l385ZUXxY pic.twitter.com/mij9GHESv4 — Amway Center (@AmwayCenter) November 29, 2018

“I’m so deeply sorry to everyone attending the shows in Orlando last night and Tampa tonight," John said after the original concert was cancelled. "I have been on a course of antibiotics to combat an ear infection and it was expected that these would clear the infection up in time for me to play in Orlando.

"I travelled to the venue in preparation for the show, but after further consultation with doctors before taking the stage, the decision had to be taken on their advice that I still wasn’t well enough to perform. We always play 100% live and with impaired hearing and ear pain, I wouldn’t have been able to deliver the performance that my fans deserve.

"I absolutely hate letting my fans down and it was an incredibly hard decision to make.

"Thank you for all your patience and support.”

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.