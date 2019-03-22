Florida birthing center asking for breast milk donations after a mother dies during child birth

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Support is coming into an Orange County birthing center.

The Tree of Life Birth and Gynecology facility asked people on social media to donate breast milk to help a family dealing with an unthinkable tragedy.

Tree of Life Founder Kaleen Richards said the death of the baby boy's mother sent shock waves to the staff at Tree of Life Birth and Gynecology.

"It was just shocking I mean to say the least, it was absolutely shocking, I didn't know any of it happened," Richards said.

Richards said a couple fleeing political unrest in Venezuela were ready to welcome a new baby boy to the world in Orlando.

The family landed in Miami and was on their way to Orlando when the mom's health began declining rapidly.

"While they were driving on 95 she had a seizure, they brought her to the nearest hospital in Vero Beach, at that point they deemed that she had severe brain damage."

Richards said doctors had to do an emergency C-section.

"She had a condition pre-clampsia, that turned eclamptic when you have a seizure from high blood pressure and died within 24 hours after giving birth."

A mother fleeing Venezuela to deliver with us arrived 2 weeks ago...

The impact of her death evident in the immediate reaction to this Facebook Post from people trying to get results about how to donate breast milk.

"I just feel when these things happen it is just important that we show up for people, that we reach out and it gives our life meaning," Richards said.



