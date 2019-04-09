Wildlife attractions prepare for FWC meeting on elephant rides, wildlife contact

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some interesting reptiles and animals. Conservation compounds span from Polk City to Williston and closer to the Orlando area sits Gatorland.

The popular reptile attraction works closely with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

On Wednesday, FWC's Captive Wildlife Conservation Committee will hold its fourth public hearing to discuss a number of topics involving conservation regulations, including captive wildlife.

Brandon Fisher with Gatorland said a few of his co-workers will attend the meeting in Ocala.

"We're going up tomorrow (to) Ocala to just get an ear full and see what it's all about to see what it entails in the future," Fisher said.

The purpose of the meeting is to get public input on topics that include captive wildlife regulations and the public's contact with them.

"We want people to be safe and that's really what these meetings are all about. We want everybody to be safe when they come and visit these facilities so they come and have a good time," Fisher said.

The meeting is also slated to address elephant rides.



Patricia Zerbini owns and operates Two Tails Ranch in Williston. The ranch is home to seven elephants and specializes in elephant care.

She plans to attend the meeting and said they're very discouraged, because she feels the focus isn't on public safety or the welfare of the animals but rather serves the agenda for animal rights groups.

The meeting will be held Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. in Ocala at the Hilton at 3600 S.W. 36th Ave.

