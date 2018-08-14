Florida Department of Corrections officer accused of child porn possession

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested Tuesday on charges of child pornography possession, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials.

FDLE agents said they received a tip that Tony Holowaty, 40, was downloading the elicit material. Through a search warrant, agents found digital files of child pornography at Holowaty's home, FDLE officials said.

Holowaty, 40, is charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession.

Holowaty was booked into the Orange County Jail Tuesday and held without bail.

“The department is shocked and disturbed by the details of this officer’s arrest. His behavior is completely unacceptable, and we are moving forward with his immediate termination. This arrest is no reflection of the department’s core values or the thousands of FDC officers who work selflessly to protect and serve communities throughout Florida every day," Florida Department of Corrections press secretary Patrick Manderfield said.

Holowaty was hired by the department in July 2016. Department of Corrections officials said his employment will be immediately terminated.

