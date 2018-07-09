Florida deputies save baby alligator from burglary suspects

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies said they were arresting two burglary suspects when they discovered a baby alligator with the pair.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a vehicle burglary on Sandy Creek Lane at 2:44 a.m. Sunday and were told by witnesses that a man broke into a Ford F350 and the vehicle alarm went off. Witnesses told deputies the man jumped inside a white Chevrolet Impala with a woman and drove away.

Deputies saw the Impala driving on school property at East River High School and arrested Grant Belcher, 32, and Meghan Forbes, 30, according to the arrest report.

Before towing the suspect's vehicle deputies said they found a trash can with a baby alligator inside. The alligator's mouth was taped shut, according to the report.

Belcher is charged burglary, alligator poaching and trespass on school grounds. Forbes is charged with burglary and trespassing on school grounds

Alligator hunting is illegal outside the permitted hunting season, which Aug. 15 to Nov. 1.

Anyone who suspects alligator poaching or crimes against wildlife is asked to call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

