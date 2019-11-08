Video: Florida deputy yanks middle school student's head

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A video that shows a school resource deputy yanking a girl by the back of her head is circulating online and now, that deputy is out of a job, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The footage, which was posted to Facebook, shows a middle school student screaming and crying as two deputies maneuver her hands behind her back and place her in handcuffs.

As the deputies are escorting the girl away, one of them grabs the back of her head with his left hand and yanks it, causing her neck to bend back, according to the video.

More than a dozen bystanders who saw the grab begin yelling in protest.

"I got that on camera," one boy says repeatedly, before displaying his middle finger toward the deputy.

The school resource officer then addresses the crowd.

"Back off. I am tired of everybody here. Everybody needs to chill out," the deputy says.

After the girl is placed in the back of a patrol car, the deputy yells at the crowd once again.

"This is because you're silly. You're all stupid little children, stupid little children," the deputy says.

Mina said that based on the video, the deputy used an inappropriate amount of force on the girl.

“I am very upset by what I saw on that video,” Mina said. “The actions of this deputy appear to violate some of the most important values and expectations that I have set as sheriff. The type of behavior I witnessed on the video and on body-worn camera video will not be tolerated.”

Sheriff's Office officials said the child was briefly detained and released to a parent but not arrested. Authorities have not provided information on what led to the girl being detained.

Body camera video from the other deputy on scene shows the girl was being held by three other girls when law enforcement officers responded.

The deputy was removed from the school Friday morning pending termination. The Sheriff's Office professional standards will conduct an investigation and the results will be sent to the State Attorney's Office for review.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was hired by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in February as a direct hire from another law enforcement agency.

