Florida escort arrested in man's heroin overdose death, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman is behind bars after a man she met through an escort site fatally overdosed on heroin she gave him, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said on Oct. 30, 2018, the man picked up Teddi Workman, 25, after arranging a meeting through an escort-type website called Skip the Games. The two went back to the man's residence in Malabar. Workman brought along $80 worth of heroin she bought from a dealer who goes by "Parklotboydude," according to the report.

Workman said the man allowed her to do heroin at his home then he asked to snort a "bump," which she provided, records show. Although she'd only met the man that day, Workman said he seemed "straight edge" and had probably never done heroin before, according to authorities.

Deputies said that after 30 or 40 minutes, she gave the man another bump because he said he was not feeling the effects of the drug.

Workman couldn't remember if she had sex with the man or what they did until she woke up early on Oct. 31 and noticed the man was unresponsive in bed, the report said. When she couldn't shake him awake, she tried to call 911 on her cellphone but its battery had died so she found the man's keys, went to his truck and got his phone to call 911, according to documents.

Deputies said Workman threw the needle she used for heroin in some bushes outside the home and collected $200 that was sitting out on a counter for her.

When deputies spoke to Workman again on April 25, she said she'd purchased from "Parklotboydude" as a last resort because the heroin he sold was so strong that it would cause her and her partner to pass out, records show.

An autopsy completed in February concluded that the man's death was an accident as a result of fentanyl toxicity.

Workman was arrested Tuesday on a manslaughter charge.

