Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes season opener in Orlando moved up 1 week

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Florida vs. the University of Miami football game was moved up a week.
The game will be played at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
The matchup was originally scheduled for Aug. 31.
Due to high demand, a public sale is not expected for the game, according to a news release from Florida Citrus Sports.
This will be the 56th time teams are playing against each other.
The Hurricanes lead the series 29-26.
The last time the two teams played against each other was in 2013.
The University of Miami won the game 21-16.
