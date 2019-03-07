Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes season opener in Orlando moved up 1 week

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Florida vs. the University of Miami football game was moved up a week.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The matchup was originally scheduled for Aug. 31.

Due to high demand, a public sale is not expected for the game, according to a news release from Florida Citrus Sports.

This will be the 56th time teams are playing against each other.

The Hurricanes lead the series 29-26.

The last time the two teams played against each other was in 2013.

The University of Miami won the game 21-16.

