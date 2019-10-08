Florida man accused of robbing banks and 7-Eleven in multicounty crime spree

TAMPA, Fla. - The Department of Justice said a 30-year-old Fort Myers man has been accused of robbing banks and a 7-Eleven in a multicounty crime spree.

John Armstrong has been charged with Hobbs Act robbery and attempted bank robbery.

He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count, according to the Department of Justice.

June 14, 2019

Criminal records show Armstrong is accused of using a gun during the robbery of a 7-Eleven in North Fort Myers, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said Armstrong is accused of hitting one of the employees with a gun.

Aug. 30, 2019

Armstrong was charged with hit-and-run causing death after a fatal crash occured on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. Armstrong was released on bond on Sept. 4.

Sept. 25, 2019

Prosecutors said Armstrong and another person are accused of attempting to commit an armed robbery at a PNC Bank in Davenport.

The Department of Justice said that, earlier in the morning on the same day Armstrong or an associate is accused of stealing a car.

This car was used as a getaway vehicle in the attempted PNC Bank robbery, according to the Department of Justice.

Sept. 26, 2019

Armstrong, an unidentified person and Tanya Legg, 43, of North Fort Myers, are accused of robbing the BB&T Bank in Altamonte Springs.

Investigators said Armstrong and the unidentified associate used guns to force bank employees to open the safe.

They are accused of stealing $22,000 from the bank.

The Department of Justice said Legg assisted in purchasing items used in the robbery.

She is also accused of serving as the getaway driver. Legg has been arrested and charged with bank robbery.

She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

