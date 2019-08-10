Florida man arrested after making threat to Walmart on Facebook

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested a man who they say made threats on social media.

Richard D. Clayton, 26, of Winter Park was arrested Friday after he posted threats to kill or do bodily harm on Facebook.

The arrest came after a joint investigation by FDLE, FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and Winter Park Police Department.

According to officials, the investigation began Tuesday after Clayton made a threat on Facebook saying, “3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don’t go to Walmart next week.”

"Investigators say Clayton appears to believe in the white supremacist ideology and has a history of posting threats on Facebook using fictitious accounts," officials said in a news release.

Clayton was arrested without incident and was booked into the Orange County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 9th Judicial Circuit.

Law enforcement has zero tolerance for threats being made and will utilize the full force of the Joint Terrorism Task Force to ensure the public's safety. “If You See Something, Say Something®” Call 855-FLA-SAFE or 911 to report suspicious activity.



