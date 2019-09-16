Florida man leads police on high-speed chase while driving drunk, officers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is facing a list of charges after leading police on a chase through two cities.

Melbourne police say they were searching for a purple Jeep while responding to a felony battery call Saturday around midnight.

They found the vehicle at a University Food Mart parking lot on University Boulevard and Vince White.

White left the parking lot and an officer followed. The officer tried to do a traffic stop on White when he failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign, according to the arrest report. White started to accelerate southbound on South Babcock Street.

Officers then started their pursuit and tried to stop the Jeep. Police say White continued to avoid officers and turned his vehicle lights off while traveling down the road at 100 mph.

As White sped down Babcock Street and approached the intersection near Malabar Road, he struck a Ford pickup truck, according to the arrest report. White did not stop and continued to speed down the street.

Eventually, the 30-year-old started to travel on the wrong side of the street down Palm Bay Road without his headlights. Police say he slid and lost control of the vehicle several times during the pursuit.

The chase eventually led into Palm Bay. Police were able to stop White with tire deflation devices at the intersection of US 1 and Palm Bay Road.

Police say when they approached White, he had glassy, blood shot eyes and mumbled speech. During the stop, officers learned White's license expired last month due to several outstanding traffic fines. White declined to speak to officers.

When officers searched the jeep, they found small plastic bags filled with cocaine and two others with marijuana. Officers also noted a half empty bottle of vodka found in the driver's seat floorboard.

White is now facing DUI and drug charges. He's also been charged with aggravated fleeing without injury, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving. He's being held in the Brevard County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.