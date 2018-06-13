Florida man threatens mass shooting at Disney World, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. - A man in Brevard County threatened to commit a mass shooting at Walt Disney World during a Facebook chat Tuesday, sheriff's officials said.

"5 likes and I'll go shoot up Disney and hang myself," Derek Eitel, 23, posted in a group chat, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Eitel was in a chat group with more than 800 members when he made the threat. Two members reported the statement to authorities, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

In his interview with investigators, Eitel confessed to typing the threat on his phone.

Eitel lives in the 6600 block of Burning Tree Avenue, which is west of Interstate 95 and north of State Road 520 near Cocoa.

Eitel was arrested on a charge of making written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

He was being held at the Brevard County Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.