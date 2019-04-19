Florida man used hidden camera to record women in shower, deputies say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 46-year-old Titusville man was arrested Thursday on allegations of using a hidden camera to record women showering in his home.

Jonathan Moist was arrested on a felony charge of video voyeurism of someone at least 19 years old.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Moist's niece and her friend who were housesitting for Moist discovered the hidden camera in November.

"He had a hidden camera in his bathroom that videoed an adult female in the shower," said Brevard County sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear, who added that the victim is the friend of Moist's niece.

The niece and victim removed the device and took it to the girl's mother, who lives in Cocoa, according to the Sheriff's Office. A sheriff's report says they removed an SD card from the device, plugged it into a computer and observed several videos of people in Moist's bathroom, including some in the shower.

Officials said Moist provided conflicting information about when he placed the device in his bathroom and why he put it there. Authorities also said other videos were captured, viewed and deleted by Moist.

Moist was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail. He was released after posting bond.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.