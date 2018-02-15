Florida school shooting: How to help

ORLANDO, Fla. - After the shock of another mass school shooting hit Wednesday, people were quickly looking for ways to help the friends and family of the 17 killed and many others injured.

A former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student opened fire at the north Broward County school, injuring more than 16 and killing at least 17, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. The accused 19-year-old gunman was arrested.

Another mass shooting can leave people feeling helpless and looking for ways to reach out or do their part. Here are ways to help:

Donate blood

Deputies said at least 14 people are being treated at Broward County hospitals for varyies injuries. The Florida blood donation center OneBlood put out a call Wednesday evening for donors to send supplies down to south Florida.

The blood bank already sent additional blood to Broward Health North Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center, where victims are undergoing treatment.

OneBlood officials said they are in need of donors with Type O-negative blood, the universal type. Visits oneblood.org to find a location near you.

Take Action

News 6 has partnered with Public Good to send donations to trustworthy nonprofits in times of need.

Public Good is an online donation collaborator that finds organizations meeting specific needs. As a foundation is established, similar to after the Pulse shooting here in Orlando, Public Good will add the trusted donation sites.

Click on the button below to “Take Action” and find organizations helping the Parkland, Florida community.

Assist the FBI investigation

Hours after the deadly shooting Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the FBI has created a website to collect evidence in the form of photos and video taken during the shooting.

Visit www.fbi.gov/parklandshooting to submit any information you have on the shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday.

This story will be updated as more options become available.

