Florida teen who threw rock at kitten arrested, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A teen seen in a social media video throwing a rock at a kitten, severely injuring the animal, has been arrested, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The video sparked outrage on social media. On Tuesday, a teen who saw it on Snapchat reported it to authorities, and an investigation was launched.

Deputies said the video showed a 15-year-old boy lifting a large rock over his head and throwing it at a 3- to 4-month-old kitten that was at the base of a tree near Northwest 40th Street. When animal control officers found the kitten, it was bleeding from the nose.

The cat is at Marion County Animal Services receiving care for severe facial trauma, and it now has difficulty walking as a result of the injuries, according to the report.

Deputies said the teen in the video turned himself in Thursday.

“It is truly disturbing that an individual would even think of doing something like this, and the suspect being a juvenile makes it even more shocking,” Sheriff Billy Woods said. “There is absolutely no justification for any form of cruelty to our animals, and we will always seek justice for our citizens and our little furry friends.”

The teen is being held without bond on an aggravated animal cruelty charge.

