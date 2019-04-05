Florida woman pulls gun on victim who asked her to stop feeding cats, police say

The suspect, Lisa Saunders, 55, of Orlando, has an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm.

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman is accused of pulling a gun on a victim who asked her to stop feeding cats, according to an affidavit from the Orlando Police Department.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of West South Street around 6:45 a.m. on March 30 for a report of a possible aggravated assault.

Investigators said when officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the victim.

Authorities said the victim told police around 5:30 a.m. she noticed a silver Nissan Altima pulling over and watched a woman put cat food on the sidewalk of South Street.

The victim told police she told the woman to stop putting cat food out because it attracts sick cats.

Police said the victim told officers the woman opened the driver's door, pulled out a black handgun and said, "Don't [expletive] with me."

Investigators said the suspect got back in her car and drove away from the scene.

The victim told police she feared for her life.

The affidavit shows the victim informed officers the feeding of stray cats has been an issue for the past few months.

Orange County Animal Control has set up traps in the area to catch the sick cats.

Officers said the victim told police the suspect feeds the cats away from the traps.

Authorities said the victim recognized the suspect days later after she ordered a pizza from Domino's Pizza.

The victim told police the suspect delivered her the pizza she ordered.

Police said an officer asked a store manager if they have an employee who drives a silver Altima and puts cat food on the ground in the area.

The Domino's Pizza manager told police the suspect had been feeding stray cats in the city for the past two years, according to police.

The suspect, Lisa Saunders, 55, of Orlando, was arrested on April 4 on the charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Saunders is not allowed to have any contact with the victim.

The supsect is not allowed to possess any weapons and her bond was set at $10,000.

