Passenger dies on Carnival’s Horizon ship during cruise
Cruise ship returns to Miami
An investigation is underway after a passenger died while the Carnival Horizon was returning to port in Miami, officials said.
Carnival Cruise Line confirmed via email Monday that the passenger died Friday. The cruise line said it is cooperating with the standard law enforcement investigation.
The name of the passenger and other details about the death haven’t been released.
The cruise line said it is continuing to provide support to the passenger’s family.
