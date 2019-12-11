Second vaping death reported in Florida
Health officials say vaping-associated illnesses on rise
The Florida Department of Health says a second person in Florida has died due to complications from vaping.
In its most recent report on the issue, the department also reported a slight increase in the number of vaping-associated illnesses, which rose from 99 to 103 cases.
No further information was released about the Florida death.
The first vaping-related death in Florida was announced in September.
The family of a 28-year-old Orange County man who died in November says his death was also related to vaping.
