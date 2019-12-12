Guardian bill passes first hurdle in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The House Children, Families and Seniors subcommittee on Thursday passed a guardianship bill that was recently introduced to the Florida legislature. The bill will now be presented to the Justice subcommittee for consideration.

Stakeholders in Florida’s guardianship program are trying to push legislation to increase oversight on state guardians, especially when it comes to how they handle their clients’ medical directives and money.

The meeting comes on the heels of a criminal investigation still underway into how former Orlando-based guardian Rebecca Fierle handled her clients’ medical and financial affairs, and if she broke any laws by ordering Do Not Resuscitate orders on clients, without their permission, or without the court’s consent.