Police rescue 4-month-old left alone in car outside Florida store

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Florida couple was arrested Thursday on suspicion of leaving their baby alone in a parked car, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shopping center and freed the 4-month-old child, Fort Myers police posted on social media. The man and woman had been shopping at a dollar store.

It’s not known how long the baby was alone in the car.

No injuries were reported.

High temperatures reached 85 degrees Thursday in Fort Myers.

The child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families, police said.

The parents face child neglect charges.