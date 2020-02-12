Florida State Board of Education formally signed off end of Common Core

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Common Core has been officially removed from classrooms in Florida.

On Wednesday, The Board of Education approved new standards for English Language Arts and math called Florida’s Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking.

The new standards include the return to the traditional teaching of math with solution-focus methods instead of the new educational push on the method to the answer. Many parents and teachers critiqued the Common Core method to be confusing.

Florida will also become the first state to require civics education in all grades and short standardized tests.

It will also offer every high school junior an opportunity to take the SAT or ACT paid for by the state at least until 2022.

Last year, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order eliminating Common Core Standard from Florida’s public school curriculum.

“Florida has officially eliminated Common Core," DeSantis said in a news release. “I truly think this is a great next step for students, teachers, and parents.”