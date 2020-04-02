72ºF

125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo

Male calf is sixth born at Melbourne-area zoo

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Brevard Zoo is welcoming a baby giraffe, which was born on Sunday in Melbourne.

The calf weighed 125 pounds and was 6-feet (1.8 meters) at birth. Zoo officials said in a statement that it was the sixth consecutive male calf born there.

It was the ninth birth for the calf's mother, Johari, 20. The father is Rafiki, 21, has sired all 14 giraffe born at the zoo, the statement said.

The veterinary staff said the calf is in good health and nursing well, according to zoo officials.

Masai giraffe are endangered due to habitat loss and poaching, the statement said.

