18-year-old high school student shot, killed during sneaker robbery in Florida

MIAMI – Two men are charged with the murder of a South Florida high school student during a shoe robbery.

Miami-Dade police arrested Adrian Cosby and George Walton, both 19, early Sunday and charged them with Tuesday's slaying of Andrea Camps Lacayo and the wounding of her boyfriend, Sergio Berben.

According to the Miami Herald, detectives say Camps, 18, and Berben had agreed on social media to sell Cosby and Walton three pairs of Adidas Yeezy sneakers for $935. Pairs of that shoe are selling for up to $500 online.

The deal was set for outside an abandoned house. Police say as the couple sat in their car, Walton approached alone and asked to try on the shoes. Detectives say Cosby sneaked up on them and opened fire, hitting Camps and grazing Berben.

George Walton (left) and Adrian Cosby (right) have been charged in connection to the murder of Andrea Camps. (WPLG)

Camps, the captain of her high school's dance team, died in surgery.

Police say they located Cosby and Walton by going through the victims' social media communications. They say both confessed, with Walton telling detective his only intention was to steal the shoes after trying them on.

Cosby and Walton are both charged with second-degree murder, robbery and attempted murder and are being held without bond. Jail records do not show if they have attorneys.