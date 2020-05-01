Florida woman dies after crashing into pizza restaurant

Published: May 1, 2020, 2:57 am Updated: May 1, 2020, 6:23 am

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A Florida woman is dead after crashing her car into a pizza restaurant, authorities said.

Josie Marie Francois, 58, died Wednesday night after hitting a Domino’s Pizza in Lauderdale Lakes, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release.

Francois was traveling west on a main boulevard when her car veered off the roadway, deputies said. The car went over a raised concrete curb and through a field before sideswiping a commercial trash bin and slamming into part of a shopping center where the restaurant was located.

Francois was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Crash investigators didn’t immediately say what made Francois lose control of the car.