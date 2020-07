(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Trump is planning to travel to Florida later this week.

During his trip on Friday, Trump will focus on drug trafficking in South America.

A White House official said Trump will visit the U.S. Southern Command in Doral for a briefing.

Doral is in Miami-Dade County, which is currently experiencing a huge coronavirus outbreak.

Miami-Dade County officials report the county has seen a 90% increase in the number of coronavirus patients being hospitalized in the past 13 days.