Phones, shoes, food used in attack on workers at Florida airport, deputies say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Several Spirit Airlines employees were injured Tuesday night when they were attacked by three women who were apparently upset that their flight from Fort Lauderdale to Philadelphia had been delayed, sheriff's officials said.
The women hit the employees with “miscellaneous items, such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs and fast food,” according to Broward Sheriff's Office arrest reports. The incident happened outside the gate of a flight to Philadelphia in the airport's Terminal 4.
The airline said three employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport suffered minor injuries when the women “became combative following a delayed flight.”
WPLG posted video of the attack, which shows the women throwing items at the employees and going behind the counter where they physically attacked at least one person.
View this post on Instagram
A violent situation was captured on video Tuesday night at #fortlauderdale Hollywood International Airport. It’s unclear exactly what sparked the outburst, but it appears to be at a @spiritairlines gate for a flight to #philadelphia You can see several women throwing things at Spirit employees and then, eventually, going back to the counter and physically attacking at least one of the employees. Three women were arrested: Tymaya Wright, 20, was arrested on charges of touch or strike battery and petit theft Danaysha Dixon, 22, was arrested on charges of or strike battery. Keira Ferguson, 21, was arrested on charges of touch or strike battery. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is gathering information and Local 10 News has reached out to Spirit Airlines as well. This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.
Deputies arrested the women, who are all from Philadelphia. Tymaya Wright, 20, was charged with battery and petit theft for taking a Spirit employee’s phone and putting it in her backpack. Danaysha Dixon, 22, and Keira Ferguson, 21, were both arrested on battery charges.
They were taken to the jail, where they later posted bond. Jail records did not list attorneys for the women.