Marlins’ schedule postponed after 15 players tested positive for COVID-19

Published: July 28, 2020, 3:27 pm

Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins’ schedule has been postponed through Sunday after 15 players tested positive for the coronavirus.

