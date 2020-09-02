DO NOT CLICK: Scammers using ’package pending’ text to get your personal info, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are warning of a new scheme going around in the form of a text message that claims cellphone users need to claim a package before it can be delivered to them.

“We found a package from March pending for you,” a photo of the phony text message posted by Osceola County deputies reads. “Kindly assume ownership and confirm for delivery here.”

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the text includes a link that, when clicked on, leads recipients to a page that requests personal information from them.

Scam alert. There have been reports of people receiving a text message about a "Pending Package" with a link requesting personal data. Don't open it! Criminals seek to obtain information that could be used to steal your identity, empty your bank account, or install malware. pic.twitter.com/ZX8bEQ2fy1 — Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) September 2, 2020

In a “scam alert” warning posted by the sheriff’s office, deputies warned recipients of the dangers of clicking on that link.

“Criminals seek to obtain information that could be used to steal your identity, empty your bank account or install malware,” sheriff’s office officials said in a tweet.

Anyone who receives the text should refrain from clicking on it, deputies said.