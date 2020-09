TAMPA, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard has released video showing crew members rescuing a group of boaters stranded near Tampa.

Officials said seven boaters became stranded near Delta Cut, Sunday after their 20-foot vessel capsized.

A pregnant woman and a man who injured his leg were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Coast Guard is reminding all boaters to have life jackets with them when they are on the water.