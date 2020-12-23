74ºF

Florida deputies help free gator stuck in storm drain

Deputies had to lift a concrete slab to free the gator

Associated Press

VENICE, Fla. – A 6-foot alligator that got stuck in a storm drain was freed by some Florida deputies.

A jogger in Venice, Florida first spotted the stuck gator Tuesday morning and reported it to deputies, according to a tweet from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies lifted a concrete slab that helped the gator wiggle free, the sheriff's office said.

“Imagine coming across this on your morning jog!" the sheriff's office said in the tweet.

The gator was later freed after a trapper was called but did not respond, the sheriff’s office said.

