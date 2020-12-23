Florida deputies help free gator stuck in storm drain

VENICE, Fla. – A 6-foot alligator that got stuck in a storm drain was freed by some Florida deputies.

A jogger in Venice, Florida first spotted the stuck gator Tuesday morning and reported it to deputies, according to a tweet from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Imagine coming across this on your morning jog! Deputies responded to Cerromar Terr., Venice, to help this 6’ 🐊 free himself from a storm drain. THX to deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free. A trapper was called but did not respond so the 🐊 was released. pic.twitter.com/2rQTpN8W3c — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) December 21, 2020

Deputies lifted a concrete slab that helped the gator wiggle free, the sheriff's office said.

“Imagine coming across this on your morning jog!" the sheriff's office said in the tweet.

The gator was later freed after a trapper was called but did not respond, the sheriff’s office said.