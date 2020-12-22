Holiday surprise: Winter Park man wins $1 million on scratch off

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

WINTER PARK, Fla. – It’s going to be a Merry Christmas for a Winter Park man who just won $1 million on a scratch-off game.

Clarence Johnson, 53, claimed the top prize on The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game, lottery officials announced.

Johnson elected to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000, officials said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Publix at 440 North Orlando Ave. in Winter Park, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

This scratch-off game costs $30 and launched in February.

This couldn’t have been better timing.