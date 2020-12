Holiday surprise: Winter Park man wins $1 million on scratch off

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolina’s lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

WINTER PARK, Fla. – It’s going to be a Merry Christmas for a Winter Park man who just won $1 million on a scratch-off game.

Clarence Johnson, 53, claimed the top prize on The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game, lottery officials announced.

Johnson elected to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000, officials said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Publix at 440 North Orlando Ave. in Winter Park, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

This scratch-off game costs $30 and launched in February.

This couldn’t have been better timing.