Temps may not reach the 60s on Christmas in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Floridians are about to go on a weather rollercoaster ride.

The good news? If it’s warmer weather you’re wanting, well temperatures in the mid-70s return Wednesday and Thursday.

If all you want for Christmas is colder weather, you’ll get your Christmas wish too!

Our next weather maker will move on Christmas Eve bringing a few thunderstorms with it.

A few storms could be strong. Rain coverage will be around 40%. Patchy fog will be possible as well, but don’t worry. Rudolph will be able to guide Santa’s sleigh through it.

Do not let Friday’s sunshine fool you! Bundle up! Highs will struggle to reach the mid-50s in Orlando.

Northern counties will spend a good part of the day in the upper 40s before reaching the low 50s. Add to that a strong northwest wind near 15 mph and gusts near 20 mph and it really adds some bite in the air. Christmas night will be downright cold with some of the coldest weather we’ve had this season! Lows north of I-4 will reach the low 30s. North of Ocala possibly reaching the upper 20s. Widespread frost is expected early Saturday morning in these areas. Closer to Orlando it will be in the mid-30s. Near the Brevard County Coast will even feel the chill with lows in the low 40s.