Last minute shopping? These stores are open before Christmas

Do you procrastinate when it comes to holiday shopping?

Christmas is at the end of this work week, leaving those who haven’t started shopping for gifts scrambling.

Or maybe you thought of a last-minute gift idea for the loved ones in your life.

Don’t fret as there’s still time to find those perfect presents.

While most stores are closed on Christmas, many have extended hours on Dec. 23 before reducing hours on Christmas Eve.

Here are popular store hours for Dec. 23 and 24, according to Offer.com.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Dec. 23, 7 a.m. to midnight; Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At Home: Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barnes and Noble: Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, Closes 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Dec. 23, Varies by store; Christmas Eve, Some stores open until 10 p.m.

Belk: Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: Dec. 23, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale: Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cabela’s: Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, Closes 6 p.m.

Costco: Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ; Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dillard’s: Dec. 23, Varies by mall; Christmas Eve, Varies by mall; some locations closing at 6 p.m.

Gap: Dec. 23, Varies by mall; some stores open until 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, Closes 6 p.m.

GameStop: Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: Dec. 23, Normal hours (check store); Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot: Dec. 23, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. (varies by store)

Ikea: Normal hours; Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JCPenney: Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (might vary by mall); Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl’s: Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to midnight; Christmas Eve, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lowe’s : Dec. 23, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, Closing 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. (varies by store)

Macy’s: Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, Closes 10 p.m.

Michaels: Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Neiman Marcus: Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nordstrom: Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Navy: Dec. 23, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (may vary by mall); Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Varies by mall.

REI: Dec. 23, Regular hours; Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Christmas Eve, Closes 6 p.m.

Target: Dec. 23, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ulta: Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart: Dec. 23, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods: Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

World Market: Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Before heading out for your shopping spree, we advise calling stores ahead of time to make sure local hours are the same as what’s posted above.