Which stores will be open Christmas Day?

Last-minute gifts or emergencies might have you wondering what stores will still be open on Christmas Day.
There aren’t many as most stores remain closed so their employees can spend a much-deserved day celebrating with their families.
However, if you do find yourself needing some last-minute gifts, batteries for the new toys Santa Claus brought or even just an excuse to get out of the house, the following stores will be open, according to Offer.com.
- 7-Eleven
- Albertsons, limited hours
- CVS
- Rite Aid
- Family Dollar, some locations
- Safeway, some locations
- Starbucks, some locations
- Walgreens
You might want to give the store a call before stopping by, just in case things differ in your region.