61ºF

Local News

Which stores will be open Christmas Day?

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Holidays, Christmas, Retail, Consumer, Shopping
photo

Last-minute gifts or emergencies might have you wondering what stores will still be open on Christmas Day.

There aren’t many as most stores remain closed so their employees can spend a much-deserved day celebrating with their families.

However, if you do find yourself needing some last-minute gifts, batteries for the new toys Santa Claus brought or even just an excuse to get out of the house, the following stores will be open, according to Offer.com.

[TRENDING: 250,000 chickens killed in fire | SpaceX launch to bring sonic booms | New stimulus could mean $600 direct payment]

  • 7-Eleven
  • Albertsons, limited hours
  • CVS
  • Rite Aid
  • Family Dollar, some locations
  • Safeway, some locations
  • Starbucks, some locations
  • Walgreens

You might want to give the store a call before stopping by, just in case things differ in your region.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: