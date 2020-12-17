Which stores will be open Christmas Day?

Last-minute gifts or emergencies might have you wondering what stores will still be open on Christmas Day.

There aren’t many as most stores remain closed so their employees can spend a much-deserved day celebrating with their families.

However, if you do find yourself needing some last-minute gifts, batteries for the new toys Santa Claus brought or even just an excuse to get out of the house, the following stores will be open, according to Offer.com.

7-Eleven

Albertsons, limited hours

CVS

Rite Aid

Family Dollar, some locations

Safeway, some locations

Starbucks, some locations

Walgreens

You might want to give the store a call before stopping by, just in case things differ in your region.