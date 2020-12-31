70ºF

New Year’s Eve storms, possible tornados expected in South

Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas could see tornadoes, hail

Associated Press

The National Weather Service is forecasting a storm system tracking from Texas to the Great Lakes set to bring multiple weather hazards, including; snow, freezing rain, heavy rain, and severe thunderstorms across portions of the central, southern, and eastern U.S. into New Year's Day. (Image: NWS)
NEW ORLEANS – Severe storms capable of spinning up tornados are expected across the Deep South.

Forecasters say the storms are expected to strike the region on Thursday — New Year’s Eve.

The national Storm Prediction Center says the area most at risk of severe weather on Thursday includes parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

The region at enhanced risk of severe weather includes more than 4 million people and the metropolitan areas of New Orleans; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Beaumont, Texas.

“Tornadoes along with damaging wind gusts and large hail are all potential threats," according to the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Forecasters say the risk of severe weather will later spread into Alabama and parts of the Florida Panhandle.

