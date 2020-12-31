Welcoming near record warmth into the new year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Unseasonably warm and humid continues continue across Central Florida Thursday morning on the last day of 2020.

Southeasterly winds will be keeping temperatures and even moisture levels elevated through the day. High pressure will continue to reside over the western Atlantic, keeping any notable fronts well north of the areas.

Along with the warmth, expect breezy to gusty winds along the coast Thursday with winds up to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures should warm to 79-85 degrees across most of central Florida today. Partly cloudy skies are expected with humid conditions.

RECORDS THURSDAY:

Daytona Beach: High: 88 (1990) -- Low: 70 (2015)

Leesburg: High: 83 (2015) -- Low: 67 (2015)

Sanford: High: 85 (1990) -- Low: 71 (2015)

Orlando: High: 85 (1924) -- Low: 69 (1900)

Melbourne: High: 88 (1966) -- Low: 72 (2006)

RECORDS FRIDAY:

Daytona Beach: High: 83 (2019) -- Low: 66 (2016)

Leesburg: High: 84 (2016) -- Low: 67 (2016)

Sanford: High: 85 (1991) -- Low: 66 (2016)

Orlando: High: 87 (1924) -- Low: 69 (1901)

Melbourne: High: 84 (2016) -- Low: 69 (2016)

By the time the clock strikes midnight, temperatures will remain above normal, near 70 degrees and mostly dry.

Expect generally dry conditions with well above normal temperatures to start off 2021 as high pressure continues to dominate. Rain chances remain out of the forecast for your New Year’s Day, until a front arrives Saturday. As the front approaches, there should be sufficient instability for isolate afternoon showers to develop through the day.

Drier air will start filtering in behind the front by Sunday night, but with the slower movement of the front, the forecast has kept in some showers south of Melbourne through Sunday night.

By the start of next week, the cooler air will settle of the region. This will give us a couple of days of near or slightly below normal temperatures. By Wednesday, temps will begin to moderate back into the 70s.