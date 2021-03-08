Florida police officer kills gunman who had just fatally shot woman

LAKELAND, Fla. – A Florida police officer fatally shot a man Sunday seconds after the man had fatally shot a woman, authorities said.

Lakeland police said in a press release that officers went to a condominium complex about 6:30 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a domestic argument.

When they arrived, they found Howayne T. Gayle, 35, pointing a gun at a 37-year-old woman in the parking lot, officials said. The two had recently broken up and he had broken into her condo, according to police.

When the woman, whose name was not released, saw the officers, she started toward them, according to authorities. Gayle shot her, police said. Officer Brent Behrens immediately shot Gayle, who died at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died later Sunday.

The woman’s 19-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting.