WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis discusses Everglades restoration project

MIAMI, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to share an update on restoring the Everglades and cleaning up the state’s dirty waterways.

DeSantis will make his remarks at 10 a.m. in Miami. His message can be viewed live in the video player above.

The governor pledged $2.5 billion dollars in 2019 to protect some of Florida’s unique ecosystems. His executive order, known as Achieving More Now For Florida’s Environment, helped establish a task force to reduce the impact of blue-green algae over the next five years. The law is part of Florida’s enhanced effort to fight off toxic algae and red tide blooms.

Following up on his commitment to preserving Florida’s Everglades, he urged the Legislature to purchase a piece of land to keep it from being used for oil production. He emphasized the importance of protecting Water Conversation Area 3, an area of wetlands known as the heart of the Everglades. It covers parts of western Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“Our water and natural resources are the foundation of our economy and our way of life in Florida,” DeSantis has previously said. “The protection of water resources is one of the most pressing issues facing our state. That’s why today I’m taking immediate action to combat the threats which have devastated our local economies and threatened the health of our communities.”

