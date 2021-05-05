Murder trial continues for dental hygienist accused in 1984 slaying of Navy recruit

SANFORD, Fla. – A trial is underway for a 61-year-old man facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a U.S. Navy recruit who was strangled and dumped in an overgrown field in Central Florida 37 years ago.

Thomas Garner, of Jacksonville, has pleaded not guilty to killing Pamela Cahanes. He was arrested in March 2019 after investigators developed a DNA profile in the cold case, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The body of Cahanes was found on Aug. 5, 1984, two days after she graduated from boot camp at the Orlando Naval Training Center, the newspaper reported. She was naked except for a pair of white underwear. When the case was reopened in the 1990s, testing found semen on the underwear.

Investigators developed a DNA profile of the suspect and by 2018, they had the technology to build a “family tree" from that profile, the newspaper reported.

That led them to Garner, according to records prepared for the trial in Sanford.

While doing surveillance on Garner in February 2019, investigator saw him tossing a bag of garbage at his Jacksonville apartment. From that bag, they collected a cigarette butt, a cotton swab and a used piece of dental floss. DNA from those items matched the semen found on Cahanes' underwear, according to court records.