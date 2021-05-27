Florida man gets 7 years in prison for fatal punch

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida man will spend seven years in prison for a fight outside a bar that left another man dead.

Justin Jasper, 34, was sentenced Wednesday in Hillsborough County court, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He pleaded no contest earlier this month to manslaughter.

Dyante Neal, 25, was talking to two men outside the Coyote Ugly Saloon in Tampa's Ybor City area in September 2019 when one of the men became aggressive, authorities said. As a crowd began to form, Jasper, who had been in a nearby car, approached Neal from behind and hit him in the side of his face, officials said.

Neal fell, and his head struck the pavement, prosecutors said. He remained hospitalized for five days before his family decided to take him off life support.