Man, woman killed in another drive-by shooting in South Florida, police say

MIAMI – A man and woman were killed in a drive-by shooting near Miami early Tuesday morning, police said.

Miami-Dade police responded to the scene in Brownsville after receiving an alert from ShotSpotter — which alerts them to gunfire in the area — around 1 a.m. Tuesday, news outlets reported.

There, they found a car that had crashed against a fence. Inside the car, they found a woman dead from gunshot wounds and a man with critical injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Police told news outlets that a preliminary investigation indicated that someone in another car shot at them. That caused their car to crash.

Television video footage showed the crashed car, with dozens of evidence markers on the ground. WPLG reported that every marker had a bullet casing next to it. WFOR reported that police found more than 88 bullet casings in the area.

Investigators did not release the identities of the two victims. No additional details were available.

Police continue to investigate a number of shootings that have taken place in the county since Memorial Day weekend. It was not immediately known whether they think this shooting is connected to the others.