Florida man hops on scooter to chase after stolen Lamborghini

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – When a 14-year-old boy tried to steal a $200,000 Lamborghini, the luxury SUV’s owner hopped on a scooter to chase after the culprit who’d stolen his prized possession.

Chris Sander told WSVN he was at his home in Miami Beach Tuesday night when he heard the sound of his Lamborghini Urus’ engine roaring.

[TRENDING: ‘Conch touch this:’ Woman arrested | 5 tips to cool your car quickly | What’s the massive tunnel thingy?]

Ad

“It’s just a straight hustle. Police going everywhere,” he said. “I’m in my home. I hear this thing start up. I look out the window and I see somebody driving it away. I got on the scooter, went after the guy.”

The station reports that the boy who stole the Lamborghini abandoned the vehicle on a sidewalk a few blocks away and took off.

Andre Kalinine lives in the area and said he saw the boy running away from officers and spoke with him.

“He said, ‘I stole a Lamborghini just now. I don’t have a license. I can’t drive,’” Kalinine said.

He told the teen to surrender peacefully.

“I didn’t know if he had a weapon. I wasn’t sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down. He asked me for advice. He’s like, ‘I’m 14. I don’t know what to do.’ You’re better off turning yourself in. They’re going to go much, much easier on you,” Kalinine said.

Moments later, an officer on the other side of a fence was pointing a gun at them both.

Ad

The teen was taken into custody and Sanders has since been reunited with his ride. He thinks the suspect may have broken into his garage and found the keys there.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it happened, but thank God for the police. That’s all I’ve got to say,” Sanders said.

Click here to read more on this story at WSVN.com.